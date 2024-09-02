Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baozun Stock Down 1.3 %

Baozun stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Baozun has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report on Friday.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

