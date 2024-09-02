Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
NYSE BBDC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.