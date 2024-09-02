Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Dividend History for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

