Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.