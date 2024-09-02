Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
BMWYY opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
