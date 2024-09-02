Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

