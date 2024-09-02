Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
