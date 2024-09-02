BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 21.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.59. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $214.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

