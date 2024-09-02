Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

