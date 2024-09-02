BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 63.47. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 6,898.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

