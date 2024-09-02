BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) versus Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Head to Head Review

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -746.77% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioSig Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $20,000.00 361.42 -$29.04 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 451.71 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

