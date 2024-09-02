Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

