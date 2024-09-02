Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
About Biotage AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.