Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

