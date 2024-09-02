Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,481,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 12,728,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.3 days.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BIREF opened at $4.37 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.63.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BIREF
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.