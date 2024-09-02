Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Update

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Birkenstock by 142.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215,775 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $61,972,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

