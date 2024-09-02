Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

