BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $50,994,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $27,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,438 shares of company stock worth $6,107,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

