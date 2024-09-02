Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 544,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.0% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

