BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 2,438 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

