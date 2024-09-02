BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

