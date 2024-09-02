BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 4,514 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 234,749 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $146.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $147.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.