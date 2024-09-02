BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $534.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.