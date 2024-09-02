BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 497.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $353.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average of $313.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

