BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.27 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 69,730 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

