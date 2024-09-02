BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.61 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 305.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,551 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.