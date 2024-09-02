BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,872 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.