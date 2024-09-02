BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $272.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

