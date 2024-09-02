BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

