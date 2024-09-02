BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $177,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,144,130. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

PTC opened at $179.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.