BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

