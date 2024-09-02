BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 2,004 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

