BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE RRX opened at $167.81 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -349.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

