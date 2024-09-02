BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Garrett Motion worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Garrett Motion by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial cut their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.