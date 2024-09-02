BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,880,433 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $934.68 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $850.14 and a 200 day moving average of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

