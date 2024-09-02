BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,077 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $50,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

