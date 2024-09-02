BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,563 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

News Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of News stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. News Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

