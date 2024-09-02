BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $2.02 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 137.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $159.37 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

