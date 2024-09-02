BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 946.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 139,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $195.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

