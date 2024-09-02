Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,274.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

