Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,274.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Down 7.3 %
OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.