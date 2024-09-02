Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) PT at $59.00

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

