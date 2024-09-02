Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $290.83

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $286.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -448.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average is $256.33. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

