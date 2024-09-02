Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $70.67

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

