Brokers Offer Predictions for Empire’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.48 billion.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.