Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 907,157 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

