Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

