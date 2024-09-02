Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,563.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $100.00 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.