Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $268.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

