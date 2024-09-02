Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $268.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

