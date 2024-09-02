Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

