Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.3 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVGW

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.