Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,031 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

