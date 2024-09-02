Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,438 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

