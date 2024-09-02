Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Core Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 3,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,838 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $297,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.32 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

